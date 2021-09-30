Thursday, September 30, 2021
     
Dibrugarh University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Results 2021 declared, steps to check

A total of 11,673 candidates passed the BA exam,  2,026 cleared B.Com, and 2,931 passed B.Sc exam 

India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2021 16:21 IST
Dibrugarh University exam result
Dibrugarh University BA, B.Sc, B.Com result is available to download at dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Results 2021: Dibrugarh University has announced the result for various undergraduate courses. The result B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com sixth-semester examination is now available at the official website- dibru.ac.in.  

A total of 11,673 candidates passed the BA exam,  2,026 cleared B.Com, and 2,931 passed B.Sc exam. The pass percentage in BA course touched at 61.31 per cent, B.Com- 66.62 per cent, B.Sc- 73.94 per cent. 

Dibrugarh University Result 2021: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the official website- dibru.ac.in 
  2. Click on 'Dibrugarh University' result link 
  3. In the new page, enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number 
  4. BA/ B.Com/ B.Sc result will appear on the screen 
  5. Download result, take a print out for further reference. 

For details on Dibrugarh University result, please visit the website- dibru.ac.in

