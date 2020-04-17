Delhi schools will charge only monthly tuition fee, mandated to pay staff salary on time: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that no private school will be allowed to increase fees during lockdown.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a video conference on Friday announced that schools (including private) in Delhi will not be allowed to charge 3-month fee and can only take 1-month tuition fee. He also said that except the tuition fee, no additional charges including transportation cost, others will be charged by the schools during the lockdown period adding that action will be taken against the violators.

Addressing the media, Manish Sisodia directed that all the schools in Delhi are mandated to pay salaries to both contractual and full-time, teaching or non-teaching staff on time adding failure to do so will attract punishment under the epidemic act which is in force now. He also said that no private school will be allowed to increase fees during the lockdown.

"It has come to my notice that many schools are taking fees arbitrarily and charging transportation fees even when schools are closed. Private schools should not stoop to this level. Be it private or government schools, they cannot hike fees. Schools irrespective of private or government, irrespective of whether they are on government land or not, will not hike fee without government's permission," Manish Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said that schools that are conducting online classes will not restrict any student whose parents fail to pay the fee during the lockdown period. Sisodia issued guidelines to the schools invoking the Epidemics Act and Delhi School education act to address the issue of fee hike in Delhi schools during the coronavirus lockdown period.

