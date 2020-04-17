Coronavirus cases in India cross 13,000-mark; death toll at 437. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Municipal workers disinfect an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 13,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 13,387 including 437 deaths while 1,749 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Friday. Till Thursday evening, confirmed cases toll had surged to 12,759 including 420 deaths while 1,515 had recovered. India is witnessing an average of almost 1,000 coronavirus positive per day now even when the nation has entered an extended lockdown period. The lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another 19 days which will now be effective till May 3 mentioning that it has been proved lockdown helped to contain the virus otherwise confirmed cases in India would have been in lakhs adding such a situation would have been devastating for the country.

States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi have been hit badly due to the outbreak of coronavirus as all of them are having positive coronavirus cases above 1000-mark.In the meanwhile, containment zones or hotspots in the national capital is also on the rise. Maharashtra has over 2,900 confirmed coronavirus cases with metropolitan Mumbai being the most impacted city across the nation. Following Maharashtra is Delhi that has over 1,500 cases including 32 deaths. Tamil Nadu has also been badly hit with coronavirus as total positive cases here are at 1,242 including 14 deaths while 118 people have recovered after getting infected with the virus.

India on Thursday received 6,50,000 coronavirus testing kits from China even as it ramped up global hunt to procure more medical equipment including from the US, the UK, South Korea and France in view of rising cases of the infection, government sources said. They said large consignments of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are being bought from a number of countries to meet their increasing demands by several states battling to stem the spread of the infection.

The testing kits from China came from three suppliers. Sources said 300,000 rapid antibody testing kits came from Guangzhou Wondfo, 250,000 kits were procured from Zhuhai Livzon, and 100,000 RNA extraction kits came from MGI Shenzhen.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/ Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 Andhra Pradesh 534 20 14 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 Assam 35 5 1 Bihar 80 37 1 Chandigarh 21 9 0 Chhattisgarh 33 23 0 Delhi 1640 51 38 Goa 7 6 0 Gujarat 930 73 36 Haryana 205 43 3 Himachal Pradesh 35 16 1 Jammu and Kashmir 314 38 4 Jharkhand 28 0 2 Karnataka 315 82 13 Kerala 395 245 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1120 64 53 Maharashtra 3205 300 194 Manipur 2 1 0 Meghalaya 7 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Nagaland# 0 0 0 Odisha 60 19 1 Puducherry 7 1 0 Punjab 186 27 13 Rajasthan 1131 164 3 Tamil Nadu 1267 180 15 Telengana 700 186 18 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 Uttar Pradesh 805 74 13 West Bengal 255 51 10 Total number of confirmed cases in India 13387* 1749 437

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage