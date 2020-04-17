Coronavirus cases in India cross 13,000-mark; death toll at 437. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 13,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 13,387 including 437 deaths while 1,749 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Friday. Till Thursday evening, confirmed cases toll had surged to 12,759 including 420 deaths while 1,515 had recovered. India is witnessing an average of almost 1,000 coronavirus positive per day now even when the nation has entered an extended lockdown period. The lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another 19 days which will now be effective till May 3 mentioning that it has been proved lockdown helped to contain the virus otherwise confirmed cases in India would have been in lakhs adding such a situation would have been devastating for the country.
States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi have been hit badly due to the outbreak of coronavirus as all of them are having positive coronavirus cases above 1000-mark.In the meanwhile, containment zones or hotspots in the national capital is also on the rise. Maharashtra has over 2,900 confirmed coronavirus cases with metropolitan Mumbai being the most impacted city across the nation. Following Maharashtra is Delhi that has over 1,500 cases including 32 deaths. Tamil Nadu has also been badly hit with coronavirus as total positive cases here are at 1,242 including 14 deaths while 118 people have recovered after getting infected with the virus.
India on Thursday received 6,50,000 coronavirus testing kits from China even as it ramped up global hunt to procure more medical equipment including from the US, the UK, South Korea and France in view of rising cases of the infection, government sources said. They said large consignments of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are being bought from a number of countries to meet their increasing demands by several states battling to stem the spread of the infection.
The testing kits from China came from three suppliers. Sources said 300,000 rapid antibody testing kits came from Guangzhou Wondfo, 250,000 kits were procured from Zhuhai Livzon, and 100,000 RNA extraction kits came from MGI Shenzhen.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|534
|20
|14
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|Assam
|35
|5
|1
|Bihar
|80
|37
|1
|Chandigarh
|21
|9
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|33
|23
|0
|Delhi
|1640
|51
|38
|Goa
|7
|6
|0
|Gujarat
|930
|73
|36
|Haryana
|205
|43
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|35
|16
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|314
|38
|4
|Jharkhand
|28
|0
|2
|Karnataka
|315
|82
|13
|Kerala
|395
|245
|3
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|1120
|64
|53
|Maharashtra
|3205
|300
|194
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|Meghalaya
|7
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|Odisha
|60
|19
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|Punjab
|186
|27
|13
|Rajasthan
|1131
|164
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|1267
|180
|15
|Telengana
|700
|186
|18
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|Uttarakhand
|37
|9
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|805
|74
|13
|West Bengal
|255
|51
|10
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|13387*
|1749
|437