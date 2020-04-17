Coronavirus in Delhi-NCR: 1,829 cases reported in NCR | List of 110 Hotspots

Coronavirus cases in and around the national capital have risen up to 1,829. These cases include the infections found in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. New Delhi is one of the worst impacted regions by coronavirus with 1,640 cases, satellite cities around the national capital have also seen some coronavirus cases come to light. Noida has had the most cases after Delhi with 92, followed by 33 in Faridabad and 32 a piece in Ghaziabad and Gurugram
COVID-19 Cases in NCR
|Delhi
|1,640
|Noida
|92
|Faridabad
|33
|Gurugram
|32
|Ghaziabad
|32
Authorities in each of these cities have taken stringent measures to contain the virus, several areas in the NCR have been declared as coronavirus hotspots and have been sealed. Hotspots in the NCR include 60 in Delhi, 28 in Noida, 13 in Ghaziabad and 9 in Gurugram.
List of 110 hotspots in Delhi-NCR
Delhi
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension
4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
5. Dinpur Village
6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
19. B Block Jhangirpuri
20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri
22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur
24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj
27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
32. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
33. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
34. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
35. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
36. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
37. Chandni Mahal, Central District
38. Nabi Karim, Central District
39. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
44. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063
45. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
46. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
47. Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi
48. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
49. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119
50. Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No 2, New Delhi
51. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and Entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village, Delhi
52. 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
53. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
54. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi
55. House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
56. G,H and I Block of Police Colony, Model Town
57. Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave
58. Shaheen Bagh
59. Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar
60. Shahdara
Noida
- Supertech Capetown sector 74
- Sector 27, Sector 28
- Sector 44, Noida
- Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A
- Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village
- Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village
- ATS Dolce Zeta 1, Greater Noida
- Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150, Noida
- Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida
- Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida
- Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida
- Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri
- Sector 37, Noida
- Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar
- Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida
- Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16
- Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida,
- Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida
- Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida
- Designer Park Sector 62, Noida
- 14th Avenue Gaur City
- Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida
- Eta-1 Greater Noida
- Sector 50 Noida
- Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida
- Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida
- Gamma 1, Greater Noida
- Sector 20, Noida
Ghaziabad
- Nandgram Nikat Masjid
- KDP Grand Savanna, Raj Nagar Extension
- Saviour Park Society, Mohan Nagar
- B-77/G-5 Shalimar Garden Extension 2
- Pasonda
- Oxy Homez, Bhopura
- Vasundhara Sector-2B
- Sector-6 Vaishali
- Covid-1 CHC, Muradnagar
- Khatu Shyam Colony, Duhai
- Masuri
- Naipura Loni
- Girnar Society, Kaushambi
Gurugram
- Sector 9
- Sector 54/Nirvana Country
- Palam Vihar
- Emar Palm Gardens, Sector 83
- Laburnum Society
- Sector 39
- Fazilpur, Jharsa
- Ward no. 11, Pataudi
- Raipur, Sohna