Coronavirus in Delhi-NCR: 1,829 cases reported in NCR | List of 110 Hotspots

Coronavirus cases in and around the national capital have risen up to 1,829. These cases include the infections found in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. New Delhi is one of the worst impacted regions by coronavirus with 1,640 cases, satellite cities around the national capital have also seen some coronavirus cases come to light. Noida has had the most cases after Delhi with 92, followed by 33 in Faridabad and 32 a piece in Ghaziabad and Gurugram

COVID-19 Cases in NCR

Delhi 1,640 Noida 92 Faridabad 33 Gurugram 32 Ghaziabad 32

Authorities in each of these cities have taken stringent measures to contain the virus, several areas in the NCR have been declared as coronavirus hotspots and have been sealed. Hotspots in the NCR include 60 in Delhi, 28 in Noida, 13 in Ghaziabad and 9 in Gurugram.

List of 110 hotspots in Delhi-NCR

Delhi

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

5. Dinpur Village

6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

19. B Block Jhangirpuri

20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension

26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj

27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

32. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

33. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

34. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

35. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

36. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

37. Chandni Mahal, Central District

38. Nabi Karim, Central District

39. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084

40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

44. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063

45. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

46. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

47. Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi

48. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

49. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119

50. Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No 2, New Delhi

51. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and Entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village, Delhi

52. 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

53. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

54. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi

55. House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

56. G,H and I Block of Police Colony, Model Town

57. Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave

58. Shaheen Bagh

59. Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar

60. Shahdara

Noida

Supertech Capetown sector 74 Sector 27, Sector 28 Sector 44, Noida Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village ATS Dolce Zeta 1, Greater Noida Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150, Noida Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri Sector 37, Noida Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16 Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida, Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida Designer Park Sector 62, Noida 14th Avenue Gaur City Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida Eta-1 Greater Noida Sector 50 Noida Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida Gamma 1, Greater Noida Sector 20, Noida

Ghaziabad

Nandgram Nikat Masjid

KDP Grand Savanna, Raj Nagar Extension

Saviour Park Society, Mohan Nagar

B-77/G-5 Shalimar Garden Extension 2

Pasonda

Oxy Homez, Bhopura

Vasundhara Sector-2B

Sector-6 Vaishali

Covid-1 CHC, Muradnagar

Khatu Shyam Colony, Duhai

Masuri

Naipura Loni

Girnar Society, Kaushambi

Gurugram

Sector 9 Sector 54/Nirvana Country Palam Vihar Emar Palm Gardens, Sector 83 Laburnum Society Sector 39 Fazilpur, Jharsa Ward no. 11, Pataudi Raipur, Sohna

