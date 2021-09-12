CUCET 2021: UI, PG admit card released, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CUCET Admit Card 2021 has been released today – September 12.

Central Universities Common Entrance Test, CUCET Admit Card 2021 has been released today – September 12, 2021. The admit card for Undergraduate/Integrated and Postgraduate exams can be checked on the official website. National Testing Agency, NTA has released an official notice informing about it. Candidates can download the admit card from cucet.nta.nic.in.

CUCET Admit Card 2021 is for the UI, PG Entrance exams that would be held on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021. Candidates must remember to carry this admit card to the exam hall on the day of the exam. In the event of not doing so, they will not be allowed to write the exam. Check below the direct link and steps on how to download the admit card.

CUCET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Go to the official website for CUCET 2021 by NTA – cucet.nta.nic.in. On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card.' Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download CUCET Admit Card 2021. A new page would open that would prompt you to enter your details. Candidates can now enter either their Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth, and then click on Login. Your CUCET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen. Download and print a copy for exam day and future references.

