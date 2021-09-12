AP ICET 2021: Registration to close tomorrow, how to apply here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AP ICET 2021 registration with a late fee of Rs 5,000 will end on Monday, September 13.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 registration with a late fee of Rs 5,000 will end on Monday (September 13). Candidates can also appear for Mock tests to get accustomed to the mode of examination.

In order to appear for the exam, candidates have to log in with their credentials. The exam would be conducted from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. AP ICET exam is conducted by Andhra University, Vishakapatnam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP ICET exam is conducted to give admissions to candidates in the first-year Masters of Business Administration, MBA and Masters of Computer Application, MCA courses for the academic year 2021-22. The application procedure for the exam started on July 15. Andhra University will also release AP ICET 2021 admit card from tomorrow.

AP ICET 2021 Dates

AP ICET 2021Last date to apply with late fee- September 13, 2021

AP ICET 2021 Admit Card to release- September 13, 2021

AP ICET 2021 Exam- September 17, September 18, 2021

AP ICET 2021 Result- September 30, 2021

AP ICET 2021: How to Apply

Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. Click on the option that says Fee Payment. Candidates should note that they have to at first pay the fee via net banking or credit and debit card. Following this, they have to fill the application form. Candidates have to fill the application form by uploading necessary documents such as their mark sheet, Aadhar card, scanned copy of the photograph, and others. Candidates should keep a copy of the form for future reference. Candidates should note that they can download the admit card from the official website by logging in with their credentials once the admit card link is active.

READ| Calcutta University renovating its Asutosh Museum of Indian Art

ALSO READ| NEET UG 2021: NTA Guidelines, important last night revision tips

Latest Education News