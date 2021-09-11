NEET UG 2021: NTA Guidelines, important last night revision tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2021: Three important tips to follow one night prior to the examination.

NEET UG 2021: The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2021 examination is going to be held on Sunday (September 12). The admit card for the NEET UG Exam 2021 has already been released at the official website --- neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency has released a set of rules to be followed by the students and staff at the examination centre to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

NEET UG 2021: Guidelines

Candidates must wear masks to the exam hall.

Candidates will be allowed to carry masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle (50ml) at the exam hall.

Candidates can’t enter the examination hall carrying electronic devices or wearing heavy jewellery.

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination center with a postcard-size coloured photograph pasted on it.

All the candidates must fill the given self-declaration form attached to the admit card.

NEET UG 2021: Tips to betteportant to be accustomed to the environment of the examination hall.

This means to practice the mock tests at home with the feel of being at an actual examination centre can break the nervousness from students and give them a sense of familiarity. This sense of familiarity will actually help to keep aspirants calm while in the middle of the examination.

Reading the paper properly before solving

Tiwari also said, “Many students tend to start solving the paper immediately as they receive the question paper and in that hurry, they often misinterpret some of the questions. So, it is of utmost importance that the aspirants should read the question paper properly first and then start to solve it.”

Channelise mental and physical energy

One vital tip that Anurag Tiwari gave out was to channelise the whole of an aspirants’ energy in focusing on the examination day and trust in their potential.

