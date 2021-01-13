Image Source : SCREENGRAB CTET Admit Card 2021 released. Direct link to download

CTET Admit Card 2021: The admit card of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can download their CTET Admit Card 2021 through the official website – ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam is scheduled to be conducted by the CBSE on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities across the country.

Candidates will have to show the CTET admit card at the exam center to appear for the examination. Those who does not possess a valid admit card will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

CTET Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Click here to download CTET Admit Card 2021

CTET Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website of CTET-- ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the link "CTET Admit Card 2021"

3. Enter the application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit

4. Your CTET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

