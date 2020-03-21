Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
Maharashtra: Exam for last SSC paper postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that the last paper of the SSC (Class X) exam, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mumbai Published on: March 21, 2020 15:03 IST
The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that the last paper of the SSC (Class X) exam, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made this announcement.

She said the new date would be announced later.

Fight Against Coronavirus

So far, 63 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

