Maharashtra: Exam for last SSC paper postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that the last paper of the SSC (Class X) exam, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made this announcement.

She said the new date would be announced later.

So far, 63 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

