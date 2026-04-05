'Kerala assembly polls not to change govt, but to improve state's future': Amit Shah

Kochi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (April 5) said the upcoming Kerala assembly polls are not merely for changing the government, but to improve the state's future. He wished the Christian community on Easter and called on them to support the NDA to form a government in Kerala.

Addressing a public meeting in Kunnathunadu constituency in Ernakulam district, Shah said, "This election isn't about changing a government. It's not an election to bring the NDA government in place of the LDF. This election is about ensuring the bright future of Keralam. For years, the people of Keralam have alternated between electing the UDF and the LDF. However, both parties have been involved in corruption. If you seek true development, you should elect an NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi."

Time for BJP govt in Kerala

He said that the Communist Party (LDF) has been eradicated globally, while the UDF, led by Congress, is on the brink of disappearing from the national stage, adding that "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the entire nation is moving forward."

Shah noted that NDA's vote share in Kerala has increased since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and it's time for a government of the BJP-led front in the state. "In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA received 14% of the vote in Kerala. This share rose to 16% in 2019 and further increased to 20% in 2024. The growing support for the NDA suggests that it is now time to establish an NDA government in Keralam," the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister further said that justice for all and appeasement of none is the stand of the BJP-led NDA across the country. "BJP's policy is quite clear: Justice to all, appeasement to none. When the PFI was found to be involved in anti-India activities, the BJP took swift action by arresting all PFI cadres in a single day. The BJP government also introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill," he said.

Shah said that in Ernakulam, the Waqf Board had taken over around 400 acres of land that originally belonged to nearly 600 Christian and Hindu families. He further claimed that both the LDF and the UDF failed to raise the concerns of these families during the debate in Parliament on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Shah takes dig at Kerala CM

Taking a dig at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, he said the Marxist leader has started a new startup of changing names. Shah said that Vijayan changes names of all centrally funded projects in the state to take credit for the same.

"The Chief Minister of this state has launched a new initiative called the "Name Change Startup." In this scheme, when Modi ji allocates funds for the people of Keralam, Vijayan ji rebrands the scheme under his own name. For example, Modi ji sends 5 kg free rice, the bags are distributed with labels identifying them as part of a Communist program," he said.

Shah called LDF and UDF of parties with double standards. "Across the rest of the country, the Congress and Communist parties form alliances and contest elections together. However, in Keralam, they do not join forces. Instead, they compete against each other. While Congress and the Communists cooperate elsewhere in India, in Keralam, they are political rivals," he said.

"Recently, Rahul Gandhi visited Kerala. Both Rahul and Vijayan accuse each other of being the BJP's 'B team.' However, I'd like to tell Vijayan that, this time, the BJP will be the 'A team,' and you will be the 'B team'," he added.

CBI will investigate Sabrimala gold theft case

Shah made a series of promises ahead of the elections in Kerala, targeting both the LDF and the UDF. Referring to the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala Temple, Shah said those responsible should be put behind bars and accused both the LDF and the UDF of failing to act.

He asserted that if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to power in the state, the culprits would be jailed within two months, with the probe handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Outlining welfare promises, Shah said the NDA government would provide Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in the state. He also announced that Kerala’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would be made operational within two years.

He also promised that two free LPG cylinders would be provided annually to households during Onam and Christmas if the NDA forms the government.

Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies about the increase in petrol prices. "I have never seen a liar like Rahul Gandhi ji. In Keralam, he claimed that the prices of petrol have increased. He's right, because it has increased to Rs 460/litre. However, it hasn't happened in Keralam, but in Pakistan.

In the entire world, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased, and rationing has been implemented. However, neither prices have been increased nor has rationing been done in the country. Petrol, diesel and gas are available in ample quantity, and it's the management of Modi ji."

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi alleges LDF-BJP-RSS nexus in Kerala, questions PM Modi, CM Vijayan over Sabarimala gold theft

Also Read: 'LDF's exit near': PM Modi predicts BJP win in Kerala; assures southern states over Lok Sabha representation