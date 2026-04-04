Rahul Gandhi alleges LDF-BJP-RSS nexus in Kerala, questions PM Modi, CM Vijayan over Sabarimala gold theft

Thiruvananthapuram:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again reiterated that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to keep the United Democratic Front (UDF) out of power in Kerala. He said the LDF is no longer a Left formation, and is standing with those who incite communal violence.

Speaking at a poll rally in Kerala's Ernakulam, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed that the BJP wants the LDF to remain in power in Kerala because it does not pose a national challenge it. The LDF can never be a threat to the BJP, Gandhi said, adding that only the Congress can challenge the saffron party and the RSS.

"It seems that this election is taking place between the LDF and the UDF, but there is a hidden hand in this election. There is a partnership between the BJP, the RSS, and the LDF. It's obvious to everybody," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The former Congress president also accused that the BJP and the RSS are targeting minorities and opposition leaders, saying 36 cases have been registered against him. Gandhi said the Modi government even revoked his Lok Sabha membership and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated him for 55 hours.

Gandhi, a former Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Wayanad, also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LDF over the Sabarimala temple gold controversy. He claimed the gold at the temple was stolen by LDF leaders, but the prime minister has remained silent over it.

"Chief Minister has full access to the Prime Minister, to the Home Minister. But the biggest proof is the Prime Minister himself. His entire career has been built on religion, temple and gods. Wherever he goes, he makes some comment about god, temple, or religion. It's a combination: god, temple, religion, and at the same time, hatred. But what's interesting is he's come to Kerala, and he hasn't mentioned god, temple or religion," Gandhi added.

Assembly elections will be held in Kerala in a single phase on April 23. The results will declared on May 4.

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