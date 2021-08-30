COMEDK UGET admit card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE COMEDK UGET 2021 will be held on September 14

COMEDK UGET admit card 2021: The admit card for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET 2021) has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 14. "COMEDK UGET 2021 will be an online computer-based test for admission to Under Graduate Engineering programs at member institutions of Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation," the official notification mentioned.

COMEDK UGET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- comedk.org Click on the download 'Hall Ticket' link Enter application number/ date of birth Your COMEDK Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take a print of the same for future reference.

COMEDK UGET entrance exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 2 to 5 pm. The total duration of the exam is three hours.

For details on COMEDK UGET 2021 exam, please visit the website- comedk.org.

