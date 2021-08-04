CBSE launches career guidance portal for students

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO CBSE career portals are also available on mobile apps.

Following the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 results 2021, the board has launched a career guidance and counselling portal for students. “To bring scale, speed and standard to the career guidance process, CBSE has dovetailed these objective to develop a holistic integrated vision for career guidance and counselling for building knowledge and skills of students and to make them ‘Future Ready’," CBSE notification mentioned.

The board has collaborated with UNICEF and iDreamCareer private limited for setting up the career guidance portal. Chairman Manoj Ahuja said, "To support adolescents (grades 9 to 12 students) to manage their career pathways and lifelong learning, UNICEF, along with 13 state governments and private sector has customised career portals in regional languages, reaching 21 million adolescents helping them access educational and work related resources and opportunities."

CBSE career guidance portal: Top features

The portal with the entire career curriculum will be offered to students at no cost Currently each student through individual career dashboard will be able to access 560+ careers (English, Hindi and 8 other languages) 25,000 colleges and vocational institutes spanning over 3 lakh courses 1200 scholarships 1150 entrance exams.

CBSE will also train two teachers/ counsellors per school on the portal through a digital training session and given a personal counsellor dashboard to access the entire career curriculum and use it to guide the students for their career queries. "Additional 90 hours self-pace online training course will be offered to teachers/counsellors in their dashboard itself where they can do the entire course and get certified as a career counsellor (post clearing the online assessments for various modules)," it mentioned.

The CBSE career portals are also available on mobile apps. The apps offer information on careers, college directories, courses from several countries, scholarships and competitive entrance exams.

The portal is linked to the CBSE main portal. All CBSE School students will be able to sign up on the portal with their details and access a personalised career dashboard that will also be accessible to teachers and administrators, it mentioned.

