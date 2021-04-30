CBSE extends school affiliation registration date, check schedule

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL According to CBSE, the application process for fresh affiliation will be closed on June 30

CBSE school affiliation 2022-23: The registration date for the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE school affiliation 2022-23 session has been extended. The board has issued revised dates, upgradation for fresh affiliation under the newly School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System, SARAS.

According to CBSE, the application process for fresh affiliation will now be closed on June 30, while the second phase of the affiliation process will open from September 1 to October 31. The upgradation of affiliation process will be conducted from March 16 to June 30, and September 1 to October 31.

For the extension of affiliation, the application window will be opened from March 16 to June 30, and with additional fee post June 30. For other categories, the application will be opened throughout the year.

Earlier, the last date to apply for CBSE affiliation was April 30. For further details, candidates can check the website- cbse.gov.in.

