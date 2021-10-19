CBSE board exams in 2 parts will reduce students' stress level, says exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj believes that conducting board exams in two parts will reduce the level of stress in students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj believes that conducting the class 10, 12 board exams in two parts will reduce the level of stress in students. He told the media that the percentage of failure will be reduced and children will get a chance to improve themselves.

Sanyam Bhardwaj told ANI, "As per the National Education Policy (NEP), the stress level of students should be reduced. So if we conduct the board examination in two terms the stress level of the children will be less because the first exam will be half of the syllabus, the second exam will be of another half of the syllabus. The percentage of failure will also be reduced and children will get a chance to improve themselves. They will be able to focus on their studies in a better way."

While explaining the objective of introducing this new pattern of board examination, Bharadwaj said that this pattern will give a chance to the kids to observe their performance and analyses the level of preparation needed for the second term exam by conducting the exam twice. The term 1 exam will help the students to understand their strengths and weaknesses and prepare better for the next term exam.

He went on to coney that the two-part board examination is a recommendation of NEP and CBSE is trying to implement it. CBSE Examination Controller further stated, "We felt the need of a solution in a situation like a Covid pandemic and due to which we have decided to conduct the exam in two parts. The final result will be based on both terms. But if due to pandemic Term 2 didn't happen then the result will be according to Term 1."

Laying stress on the examination in times of pandemic, Bhardwaj has assured that all possible precautions would be taken by the board and schools for the safe conduct of the exams.

CBSE 10, 12 exam 2021: Datesheet

CBSE released the date sheet for class 10, 12 term-1 exams on Monday (October 18). For class 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for class 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22. The duration of each paper of a major subject will be 90 minutes. CBSE said that students should visit the CBSE website for the authenticity of any information.

