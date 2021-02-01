Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet to be released tomorrow. Check details

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Datesheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams datesheet tomorrow i.e., February 2. The CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be held in the offline mode from May 4 to June 10.

Candidates who are preparing for the examination will be able to check and download CBSE board exam datesheet for Class 10 and 12 from the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in, once it is released.

The exams will be conducted following all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Datesheet 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website of CBSE-- cbse.nic.in

2. Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

3. Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

4. Download the CBSE datesheet and take a print out for further reference

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Admit Card

The CBSE board exam admit card is likely to be released in April. This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

Latest Education News