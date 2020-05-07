CBSE Board Exams 2020: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates likely to be announced today

CBSE Board Exams 2020: The decision on CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examination dates likely to be taken today. On Tuesday, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in the webinar had said that the decision on CBSE board exams would be taken in a day or two and the new dates will be announced soon. The new schedule would be announced on the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has to conduct the pending board exams for 29 papers. CBSE Board will conduct Class 10, 12 examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

The students, waiting for the new exam dates for the CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2020 will have to keep a check on the official site of the Board.

The CBSE will conduct examinations of 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of Classes 10 and 12. This includes six class 10 exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi intermediate students only.

Over 31 lakh students had applied to appear for the CBSE exams that were hampered first due to violence in North East Delhi and later coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10 subjects for which exams are yet to be conducted

Hindi Course A

Hindi Course B

English Communication

English Language

Social Science

Science

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12 subjects for which exams are yet to be conducted

Business Studies

Geography

Hindi (Elective)

Hindi (Core)

Home Science

Sociology

Computer Science (Old)

Computer Science (New)

Information Practice (Old)

Information Practice (new)

Information Technology

Bio-Technology

