CBSE Board Exams 2020: Decision on CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates to be announced soon

CBSE Board Exams 2020: Decision on CBSE exam dates to be taken within 2 days

CBSE Board Exams 2020: The Examination dates for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th would be taken in a day or two, HRD Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal said in the webinar on Tuesday. Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has to conduct the pending board exams for 29 papers.

Replying to a query on CBSE exam dates, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the decision on board exams will be taken taking cognizance of the situations on coronavirus pandemic. The dates will be announced soon

The new schedule would be announced soon after that on the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. The students, waiting for the new exam dates for the CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2020 will have to keep a check on the official site of the Board.

The CBSE will conduct examinations of 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of Classes 10 and 12. This includes six class 10 exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi intermediate students only.

Over 31 lakh students had applied to appear for the CBSE exams that were hampered first due to violence in North East Delhi and later coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10 subjects for which exams are yet to be conducted

1. Hindi Course A

2. Hindi Course B

3. English Communication

4. English Language

5. Social Science

6. Science

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12 subjects for which exams are yet to be conducted

1. Business Studies

2. Geography

3. Hindi (Elective)

4. Hindi (Core)

5. Home Science

6. Sociology

7. Computer Science (Old)

8. Computer Science (New)

9. Information Practice (Old)

10. Information Practice (new)

11. Information Technology

12. Bio-Technology

