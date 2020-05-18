Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2020: DATESHEET for Class 10, 12 exams to be out today; When and where to check

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the revised datesheet for the remaining board exams of Class 10th and Class 12 today i.e., May 18, 2020. The much-awaited CBSE board exam datesheet for remaining exams was earlier scheduled to be announced on May 16 at 5 pm. Students can visit CBSE's official website -- cbse.nic.in -- for more details on the CBSE Board Class 10 date sheet.

The HRD ministry had last week announced that the pending class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, would be conducted from July 1 to 15.

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of Class 10 and Class 12. This includes six Class 10 Board exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for Class 12 students to be conducted across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi Intermediate students.

“CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheet of board exams, due to this, the datesheet of class 10th and 12th examination to be held today at 5 pm is now announced by Monday (18-05-2020),” tweeted the Minister.

Earlier, the CBSE clarified that the class 12 exams will be conducted across the country and the class 10 exams will be held only in North East Delhi where they were affected due to the law and order situation. The CBSE had postponed class 12th and Class 10th exams in the area. The exams at over 80 centres in northeast Delhi were postponed.

CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (North East Delhi)

Hindi Course A

Hindi Course B

English Comm

English Lang and Lit

Science

Social Science

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NATION-WIDE)

Business Studies

Geography

Hindi (Elective)

Hindi (Core)

Home Science

Sociology

Computer Science (Old)

Computer Science (New)

Information Practice (Old)

Information Practice (New)

Information Technology

Bio-Technology

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NORTH EAST DELHI)

English Elective N

English Elective C

English Core

Mathematics

Economics

Biology

Political Science

History

Physics

Accountancy

Chemistry

