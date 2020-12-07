Image Source : FILE CAT 2020 Answer Key to be released tomorrow. Check details

CAT 2020 Answer Key: The provisional answer key of the the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 examination will be released tomorrow (December 8). Candidates can check and download CAT 2020 Answer Key from the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore had conducted CAT 2020 exam on November 29 in a computer based test mode.

CAT 2020 Answer Key: Date and Time

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 provisional answer keys will be released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on December 8. The link will be activated at 10 am. A statement regarding this is scrolling on the hompeage.

CAT 2020 Answer Key: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- iimcat.ac.in

2. Click on the answer key link scrolling on the homepage or Click on Login

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Your CAT 2020 answer keys and response sheet will be displayed on the screen

5. Check and download the answer keys for future reference

Candidates will be given options to raise objection against any key and submit their representations online. After considering the valid objections, IIM Indore will release the final answer key based on which the final CAT 2020 result will be prepared.

