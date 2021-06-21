CA July exams 2021: ICAI provides opt-out facility for Covid-affected candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE CA exams will be held from July 5

ICAI CA July exams 2021: Candidates appearing for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA July exam can now avail the opt-out facility. The opt-out facility is only available for canidates affected with Covid-19 or their family members. According to ICAI, "the opt out can be exercised by login into examination portal and submitting Covid-19 positive RTPCR report, Aadhar Card and self declaration form."

Candidates can apply through the official website- icai.org.

CA July exams 2021: Who can avail opt-out facility

A. The candidates affected with Covid-19, or his/ her family members infected with the virus

B. The examinee has to submit the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report issued by the government recognised laboratotry.

C. The examinee has to submit his/ her aadhar card along with aadhar card of infected relative, as the case may be

D. The examinees may note that Covid-19 positive RTPCR report shall be of a date which is on and after the date of issue of this announcement to any date to the conclusion of the examination of the course for which the examinee has applied to appear

E. The examinee who opt out from May/ July exam cycle will be allowed to write their exam in November exam cycle.

The CA Intermediate, Final and Post Qualification course examinations is scheduled to commence from July 5, after being postponed from its earlier schedule in May. The final exam was earlier scheduled on May 21, while intermediate exam on May 22. The detail schedule for July exam is yet to be announced.

