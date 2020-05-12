Image Source : PTI Evaluation for Odisha class 10 board exams to resume from May 20

Evaluation of answer sheets of Matriculation (Class 10) Examinations in Odisha will resume from May 20, the states Board of Secondary Education (BSE) said on Monday. The Matriculation Examinations for Odia medium schools were held in February-March this year, in which around 5.5 lakh students had appeared.

The evaluation process had begun in March but it stopped after two days due to the nationwide lockdown.

The process will resume in the same 60 centres as was notified in March and all the evaluating teachers will follow the COVID-19 guidelines including wearing of face mask, and maintaining social distance, a BSE official said.

It is expected that the results of the examinations will be published in July, he said.

