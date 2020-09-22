Bihar schools for classes 9-12 to reopen from Sep 28: All you need to know

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar schools for classes 9-12 to reopen.

Bihar government has decided to reopen schools, which were closed for over 6 months, from September 28. According to the state government, students of classes 9-12 will have to come to school for two days a week. The country is currently under unlock 4.0 phase in which the Union government had already announced relaxing down lockdown norms allowing students of classes 9-12 to attend schools after conset from their parents for teachers guidance. While, several other states have still not allowed schools to reopen as cases continue to rise, the Bihar government has allowed school to resume operations from September 28.

Bihar schools to reopen from September 28 | All you need to know

According to Bihar government, 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff will also attend the school.

Both private and government schools have been allowed to reopen from September 28.

30 per cent of children will be able to attend school every day.

Students from classes 9-12 will be able to study in schools.

According to Bihar government, a student from class 9-12 can go to school only two days a week.

The schools will be allowed to reopen as per the SOPs issued by the central government.

