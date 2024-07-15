XAT 2025 registration for MBA courses open at xatonline.in - eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : XAT XAT 2025 registration begins

Xavier School of Management has opened the registration window for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 today, July 15. Candidates seeking admission to management programmes can submit their application forms for the entrance exam on the official website, xatonline.in. More than 160 institutions will use XAT 2025 scores for admission to their management courses. The exam is scheduled for January 5, 2025 at various exam centres across India.

As per the information provided on the official website, XAT 2025 exam will be administrated across India in the following cities: Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubbali (Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru (Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.

How to register?

Visit the official website, xatonline.in.

Click on the register tab

Verify your email ID and register yourself for the application

On successful registration, proceed with the XAT online application form

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit your application form

Registration Fee

The XAT registration fee is Rs. 2,200/-. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. The fee for Indian Candidates applying for PGDM(GM) through GMAT/GRE is Rs. 2500/-, while the fee for NRI/Foreign Candidates applying for one or more programs through GMAT will be Rs. 5000/-. Indian candidates can apply through GMAT/GRE for PGDM (GM), whereas an NRI/Foreign national can apply through GMAT for all the programs. Please note that GRE scores are only valid for PGDM(GM).

