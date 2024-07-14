XAT 2025 registration begins tomorrow; here's eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE XAT 2025 registration begins tomorrow, July 15.

XAT 2025 registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur will start the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 tomorrow, July 15. All those who wish to appear in the said exam can register themselves for the XAT 2025 exam on the official website, xatonline.com. The last date for submission of application forms is set for the last week of November 2024.

XAT 2025 exam will be conducted on January 5 at various exam centres including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, and many more, encompassing a total of 100+ test centres. The admit cards for the same will be out in the third week of December. The exact date of exam date and admit card will be out in the third week of December.

How to apply?

Visit XAT's official website, xatonline.in

Click on the 'registration' tab

Create a new account

Login using credentials

Select a preferred city, upload a photograph, and signature

Select Nationality, programs, and fill required details

Pay the application fee and submit

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee to complete the registration process. The registration fee for XAT 2025 is Rs. 2,200. In addition, those applying for programs at XLRI need to pay an extra Rs. 200 per program. The fee payment can be processed online or offline using various methods, including credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or IMPS.

Exam Pattern

XAT 2025 exam will be conducted online. The question paper will be divided into five sections and the duration of the exam will be 205 minutes (3 hours and 25 minutes).

Sections:

1. Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA and LR)

2. Decision-making (DM)

3. Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA and DI)

4. General Knowledge (GK)

5. Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

Marking Scheme: