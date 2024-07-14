XAT 2025 registration begins tomorrow; here's eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

XAT 2025 registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur will start the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 tomorrow, July 15. All those who wish to appear in the said exam can register themselves for the XAT 2025 exam on the official website, xatonline.com. The last date for submission of application forms is set for the last week of November 2024.
XAT 2025 exam will be conducted on January 5 at various exam centres including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, and many more, encompassing a total of 100+ test centres. The admit cards for the same will be out in the third week of December. The exact date of exam date and admit card will be out in the third week of December.
How to apply?
- Visit XAT's official website, xatonline.in
- Click on the 'registration' tab
- Create a new account
- Login using credentials
- Select a preferred city, upload a photograph, and signature
- Select Nationality, programs, and fill required details
- Pay the application fee and submit
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee to complete the registration process. The registration fee for XAT 2025 is Rs. 2,200. In addition, those applying for programs at XLRI need to pay an extra Rs. 200 per program. The fee payment can be processed online or offline using various methods, including credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or IMPS.
Exam Pattern
XAT 2025 exam will be conducted online. The question paper will be divided into five sections and the duration of the exam will be 205 minutes (3 hours and 25 minutes).
Sections:
1. Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA and LR)
2. Decision-making (DM)
3. Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA and DI)
4. General Knowledge (GK)
5. Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)
Marking Scheme:
- Correct Answer: +1 mark
- Incorrect Answer: \(-\) 0.25 marks
- Unattempted Questions: There is a penalty of \(-\) 0.10 marks for more than 8 consecutive un-attempted questions. This means if you leave more than 8 questions consecutively unanswered, you will incur a penalty of 0.10 marks for each such unattempted question beyond the 8th consecutive one.
- General Knowledge Section:- There is no negative marking for incorrect answers in the General Knowledge (GK) section.