WB NEET UG Counseling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results out on wbmcc.nic.in, check how to download

WB NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment list: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has released the WB NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can download the WB NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the official updates, candidates are required to report to the allocated institute along with the required documents, fees, and bond between August 7 and August 9, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

While appearing for the document verification, the candidates are required to provide their original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies at their designated colleges. Candidates will have to carry four passport sized photograph, verified slip, and allotment letter also.

WB NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment list: How to download

Visit the official website of wbmcc.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'seat allocation results of the WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling first round' It will take you to the PDF Download and save seat allocation results of the WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling first round for future reference

WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: What's next?

There will be three more rounds will take place. The registration window for round 2 will active at 11 AM on August 14 and close at 4 PM on August 15, with the online fee payment window closing on August 15. The document verification will be conducted from August 16 at 11 AM to August 17 at 4 PM. The verification for NRI applicants will be done at the aforementioned date and time.

Candidates should note that they will have to sign the undertaking in the allotment letter. The candidate will have to remit the admission fee if they are not appearing for round 2 or round 3. If the allotted candidate wants to participate in round 2 and round 3, they may allowed to submit only the admission fees for state quota seats in Private colleges. The willingnewss for participation has to be filled online during admission at the designated college by the willing candidate.

Such candidates may be allowed to cancel submission of bond as applicable for the college for the present round. However, the candidate has to submit the required full fee during the admission to the college latest during admission process of round 3 else during the last hour of admission process of Round 3, the college authority shall be at liberty to vacate the seat last hour of admission process of Round 3, the college authority shall be at liberty to vacate the seat such that the seat becomes available for admission during online stray round and the said candidate who earlier occupied the seat shall be out of the counselling process.