UP NEET UG counselling 2024: Registration to begin on August 20 at upneet.gov.in | Check how to apply

UP NEET UG counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has announced that the registration process for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 will commence from August 20. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can register online via the official website, upneet.gov.in. To participate in the counselling process, candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000. The fee can be submitted through the online payment gateway available on the official website. This registration is a crucial step for those seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses across Uttar Pradesh.

Following registration, the counselling process will include an online choice-filling phase, which will be open from August 24 to August 29. This stage allows candidates to select their preferred courses and colleges, making it an essential part of the admission procedure.

UP NEET UG counselling 2024: Dates announced

According to the official notification, the last date to apply for MBBS and BDS counselling for 2024 is August 24, by 2 pm. The online choice-filling process will be conducted from August 24 to August 29. The seat allocation results for UP NEET UG 2024 will be made available on August 30. The admission process will commence on August 31 and continue as per the schedule until September 5.

Required documents for UP NEET UG counselling 2024

Candidates will be required to produce the following documents for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process:

NEET hall ticket

Caste certificate (if applicable)

NEET 2024 result

Two passport-sized photographs

Residence certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)

How to register for UP NEET UG counselling 2024?

Registration: Candidates need to enter their personal, academic, contact, NEET 2024, and other relevant information.

Upload documents: Candidates must upload a passport-sized photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as specified by the conducting authority.

Fee payment: Payment of the application fee is mandatory for the successful submission of the UP NEET 2024 application.

Submit form: Candidates should cross-check all details filled in the form before submitting it.

