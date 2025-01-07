UGC proposes major overhaul in recruitment of faculty, know what are new guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : UGC (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) UGC proposes major overhaul in recruitment of faculty

In a significant move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed a major overhaul in recruitment of Assistant Professors, and Vice Chancellors. According to new guidelines, Industry experts as well as senior professionals from public administration, public policy and public sector undertakings might soon be eligible for appointment as Vice Chancellors.

Postgraduates can directly apply for entry-level positions in colleges

The new guidelines will also replace the norms for hiring faculty members in universities allowing people having postgraduate degrees to directly get recruited to the Assistant Professor level without qualifying for NET. The draft norms will also permit candidates to teach based on their highest academic specialisation. For example, a candidate with a PhD in chemistry, a bachelor’s in mathematics and a master’s in physics, would now qualify to teach chemistry.

Similarly, individuals who clear the NET in a subject different from their earlier academic focus can teach the subject in which they qualified for NET.

Replaces 2018 regulations

According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025 will replace the 2018 guidelines.

Who is eligible to apply for Vice Chancellor Positions?

Earlier, for the Vice Chancellor's position, the candidates were required to be distinguished academicians, with at least ten years of experience as a professor at a university or in a prominent research or academic administrative role, demonstrating academic leadership. Now, individuals with at least ten years of senior-level experience in industry, public administration, public policy, or public sector undertakings, coupled with a proven track record of significant academic or scholarly contributions, are also eligible for the position of Vice-Chancellor.

The draft also extends the scope of qualifications by introducing provisions that recognise professional achievements, such as innovative teaching methods, digital content creation, and contributions to research funding. The new guidelines have also done away with the Academic Performance Indicator (API) system which was used for promotions of the faculty members. According to UGC Cheif, the selection of the candidates will be done based on their broader academic impact, including innovation in teaching, technology development, entrepreneurship, book writing, digital learning resources, community and societal contributions, promotion of Indian languages and knowledge systems, sustainability practices, and the supervision of internships, projects, or successful startups.

Associate Professor Level posts norms revised

The commission has also revised the norms for the promotion to the Associate Level. Now, anyone having a minimum of eight research publications in peer-reviewed journals or publication of eight book chapters or publication of a book as an author or two books as a co-author by a reputed publisher or eight granted patents is eligible for the Associate Professor positions. The revised guidelines also introduce changes to the composition of the selection committee for the Vice Chancellor role, now making it a three-member panel. This panel will consist of nominees from the Visitor or Chancellor, the UGC, and the university's apex body. Earlier, it was a three to five-member panel.

The guidelines also outlined several criteria for consideration by the selection committee when recruiting and promoting university and college teachers. These include innovative contributions to teaching, development of research or teaching labs, securing consultancy or sponsored research funding as a Principal Investigator or Co-Principal Investigator, and making teaching contributions in Indian languages.

(With Inputs from PTI)