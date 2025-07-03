UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key likely to be released today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, latest updates here UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key will be released today, July 3, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for the UGC NET June 2025 session exam today, 3 July. All those who appeared for the UGC NET 2025 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2025 exams were conducted from 21 to 30 June at various exam centres. Typically, testing agencies release the provisional answer keys within a week of the exam's completion. However, NTA has yet to inform students about the release date of the provisional answer scripts. Once available, candidates who sat for the exam can check the official website–ugcnet.nta.ac.in—by logging into their dashboard using their application number, date of birth, and CAPTCHA code.

UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key: How to download?

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate to the 'UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key' link.

You will be redirected to the login page where you must enter your application number, date of birth, and security code.

Click 'submit'.

The UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

What happens after the provisional answer keys?

Once the UGC NET June 2025 Answer Keys are released, candidates will be able to raise objections against them by paying Rs 200 per question (non-refundable). Those dissatisfied with the provisional answer keys can challenge them. Further details will be shared in due course. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates regularly.

About UGC NET

UGC-NET is a standardised test in India, conducted twice every year (June & December) by the National Testing Agency to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.