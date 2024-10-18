UGC NET June 2024 Result: NTA releases cut-off marks - check subject-wise cut-off PDF

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Ugc net june 2024 cut-off released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the UGC – NET June 2024 for the award of a Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Along with the release of UGC NET June 2024 results, the testing agency has released the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off list in PDF format. The candidates can download UGC NET June 2024 results along with the cut-off marks from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2024 Result: How to download subject-wise cut-off marks?

Visit the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' UGC NET JUNE 2024 subject/category wise cut off' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF

Check subject-wise and category-wise cut-off

Download UGC NET JUNE 2024 subject/category-wise cut-off for future reference

This year, the testing agency conducted the UGC – NET June 2024 between August 21 and September 5 in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects in 280 cities across the country for 11,21,225 candidates. As per the result data, out of the total number of registered candidates, 6,84,224 appeared for the exam, of which, 4970 candidates qualified for JRF, 53,694 for Assistant Professor and 1,12,070 for Ph.D.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. Is there a revaluation procedure for the result?

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

Q2. What are NTA's weeding out rules?

The record of UGC - NET June 2024 will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

Q3. What is the reservation policy?