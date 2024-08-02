UGC NET June 2024 exam revised schedule released; dates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET June 2024 exam revised schedule released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 for the June session. The schedule can be checked on the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET June 2024 exam will take place in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between August 21 and September 4. The notification regarding the exam center location will be available on the NTA websites ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in 10 days before the exam.

The official notice reads, 'The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in 83 subjects in CBT, mode between 21st August 2024 to 04th September 2024.'

NTA NET June 2024 Exam City Slip to be out on THIS date!

As per the notification released by the NTA, the NTA NET June 2024 Exam City Slip will be released 10 days prior to the exam. Candidates will be able to download it from the official website. The notice reads, 'The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in, in Prior to 10 days of Exam.'

Along with the release of the exam dates, the testing agency has shared helpline numbers. In case of any query related to the NTA NET 2024 June Exam, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of NTA for latest updates on the exams.

