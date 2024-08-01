UGC NET 2024 exam city slip likely to be released soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET 2024 exam city slip soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam city slip for the UGC NET re-exam. All those who registered for the entrance exam will be able to download the exam city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once released.

UGC NET city intimation slip will include the details of the exam city centers. So that, the students can arrange their travel accordingly. Detailed information about the exam centre, exam date, time, and other details about the candidate will be mentioned in the admit cards. UGC NET exam city intimation slip 2024 notification will be released in PDF format which can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download UGC NET exam city intimation slip 2024.

Exam Date

As per the official announcement, the UGC NET re-exam will be conducted between August 21 to September 4, 2024, at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be out prior 15 days to the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for future reference.

Originally, the NTA UGC NET 2024 exam was scheduled for June 18, however, it was called off on June 19 when the agency found chances of a paper leak. It was later revealed that the paper was spread across the dark web two days before the exam.

UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip: How to download

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET exam city intimation slip 2024' flashing on homepage

Provide your application number, date of birth and security pin

UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip will appear on the screen

Download and save UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip for future reference

What is UGC NET?

NET or National Eligibility Test is a national entrance exam which is conducted by UGC twice annually to assess a candidate's eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, and Junior Research Fellowship at Indian Universities and Colleges.