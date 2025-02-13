UGC NET 2024 result date: When and where to check scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET 2024 result date soon

UGC NET 2024 result date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the UGC NET December 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2025 exam can download their results from the official website, ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in, once out.

According to the media updates, the results are expected to be announced anytime. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

NTA conducted the UGC NET December examination on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts - a first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The provisional answer keys of the exam were released on January 31, with the last date to raise objections was February 3, 2025.

Based on the recommendations of the experts, the final list of the results will be prepared. Once out, the candidates can check their scorecards using their registration number, and date of birth on the login page.

UGC NET 2024 result: How to download scorecards?

Visit the official website, ugcnetdec2025.ntaonline.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2024 result'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your details such as registration number, date of birth and other details.

UGC NET 2024 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save UGC NET 2024 results for future reference.

UGC NET 2024 result: Websites to check

Once the results are announced, candidates can download UGC NET 2025 results by clicking on the below-mentioned domains.

ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in.

UGC NET 2024 result: Marking Scheme

The marking in the exam will be as follows:-