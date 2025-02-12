UGC NET December 2024 Result to be out soon: Here's expected date, how to download, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December 2024 Result soon

UGC NET December 2024 Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the UGC NET December 2024 Results. All those who appeared in the UGC NET December 2024 exam can download their results from the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once released.

The NTA conducted UGC NET December 2024 exam for 85 subjects in computer-based test mode in various cities across the country. The provisional answer keys for the same have already been released by the NTA. Candidates who have not yet downloaded UGC NET provisional answer keys can do so through the official website. The last date for submitting the challenges was February 3, 2025.

Expected date

Based on the challenged answer keys, the testing agency will release the final answer keys and results. However, the exam authority has not confirmed the release date of final answer keys and results. It is expected that the testing agency will release the UGC NET 2024 Dec Result by the end of the month. However, there is no confirmation on the same. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

UGC NET December 2024 Results will be released in a PDF format, which comprises the category-wise cut off marks for the exam. Once out, the candidates will be able to download their results by following the easy steps given below.

UGC NET December 2024 Result: How to download scorecards?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET December 2024 Result'

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'

UGC NET December 2024 Result will appear on the screen.

Download and save UGC NET December 2024 Result for future reference.

What is UGC NET?