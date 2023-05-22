TS ICET Hall Ticket 2023 Download link active at icet.tsche.ac.in; Exam on May 26, 27

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS ICET Hall Ticket Download 2023

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2023: Kakatiya University, Warangal has issued the admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 exam today, May 22. Aspirants who have registered for the exam can access and download their TSICET hall ticket 2023 online through the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to download their TS ICET hall ticket 2023 using the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth. The TS ICET 2023 examination will be held on May 26 and May 27 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The preliminary key for the same will be released on May June 5 and the final key and TS ICET 2023 result will be declared on June 20, 2023.

How to download TS ICET Hall Ticket 2023?

Aspirants can download the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link “Download hall ticket”.

Enter the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

TS ICET hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link: TS ICET Hall Ticket 2023

TS ICET 2023 Passing Marks

Aspriants from unreserved (UR) categories will have to secure minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate, 45 percent in the case of reserved categories, to become eligible to take admission through TSICET.

ALSO READ | TS SSC 10th Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana SSC results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, 86.6% pass

About TS ICET 2023

Kakatiya University is conducting the TS ICET 2023 examination on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for candidates seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.