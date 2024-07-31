TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 seat allotment result out at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result out

The TS EAMCET second phase seat allotment result has been announced by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, on July 31. Candidates can now view and download their results from the official website tseapcet.nic.in. The allotment of seats is based on availability and the preferences filled by the candidates. Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to report online, pay the applicable tuition fees, and confirm their seats at the allotted institute from July 31 to August 2. Candidates need to adhere to this timeline, as failing to report within the given timeline will result in disqualification from the admission process and exclusion from the final phase of the counseling procedure.

Candidates have to report in person at the designated college after the Final Phase of counselling between August 16 and August 17, 2024. Candidates are required to download the TS EAMCET Second phase allotment result through the candidate's login. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned easy steps given below.

How to download TS EAMCET second phase seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

Click on the candidates' login

Now, enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 Phase 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 Phase 2 seat allotment result for future reference

Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as SC/ST are required to pay a minimum of Rs. 5,000/- and candidates from the general category candidates are required to pay Rs. 10,000/- (Others) along with Tuition Fee where the Tuition Fee to be paid by the candidate is less than Rs. 5000/-(SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others). The same amount will be credited to the candidate's account who reports at the allotted college after the final phase. The payment of the Tuition Fee mentioned in the Provisional allotment order should be done through online (Credit Card / Debit Card/ Net Banking ) within the prescribed time. Candidates can check their results at the provide link given in this article.