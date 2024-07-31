TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 seat allotment result to be out today; when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result today, July 31.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS EAMCET second phase seat allotment result today, July 31. Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

The TS EAMCET second phase seat allotment result will be released based on seat availability and the preferences filled by the candidates. Candidates who are allotted seats must report online, pay the applicable tuition fees, and confirm their seats at the allotted institute from July 31 to August 2. If candidates fail to report within the given timeline, they will not be considered for admission and will not be allowed to participate in the final phase of the counseling procedure.

How to download?

Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in

Click on the 'result' link

Provide your details such as registration number, hall ticket number, date of birth and submit

Check TS EAMCET phase 2 seat allotment result

Download result for future reference

Documents required for counselling

When reporting to the assigned colleges, candidates must bring both the original set of documents as well as a set of photocopies. They can find the list of required documents for verification beforehand in order to prepare and have their documents ready before reporting to the assigned college. Here's the list:

TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket and marksheet

TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment order and tuition fee

Qualifying exam marksheet and certificates

Residence Certificate

Income Certificate

Caste/Category Certificate

PwD, NCC, Sports, Ex-serviceman, Scouts or other category candidates will have to produce a relevant document

When will TS EAMCET 2024 third phase seat allotment registration be started?

The registration for TS EAMCET 2024 third phase seat allotment will start on August 8. Candidates who are allotted seats in the second phase but have not reported to the designated college are not permitted to exercise options in the final phase of counselling.