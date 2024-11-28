Struggling to pass degree course? DU allows UG, PG students to switch subjects after multiple failed attempts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University (DU)

In a significant move, the University of Delhi (UoD) has allowed undergraduate, and postgraduate students to switch their subjects after multiple failed attempts. This decision comes after an amendment to clause 6 of Ordinance IV of the university, which is related to migration and re-admission. According to the amendment, if a student is unable to pass their elective or optional subjects after multiple attempts, they may be allowed to change their optional, elective or subsidiary subjects.

According to the notification, the amendment will be effective from the 2024-25 academic session. Previously, changes in the optional or elective subjects or subsidiary subjects in any semester of the undergraduate or postgraduate courses were not allowed.

What was said in the official notice?

''In case a student is unable to pass the paper after multiple attempts, he/she may be permitted to change the optional or elective subjects or subsidiary subjects in any semester of the postgraduate or undergraduate course, register for the new elective course, fulfill all the academic requirements, including attendance, internal assessments, and continuous assessment, and thus earn the requisite credits,'' the notification reads.

What are the requirements for changing subjects?

According to the notice, Students opting for a new subject must register for the course and meet all academic requirements, including attendance and internal assessments and earn the required credits to pass. The university has directed all colleges and departments to comply with the updated ordinance from the ongoing academic year.

