UG students to soon get option to shorten, extend duration of degree courses, says UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

In a significant move, UGC has approved SOPs for HEIs to offer the Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) and Extended Degree Programme (EDP) in a meeting this week. The draft norms will now be put in the public domain for feedback from stakeholders.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 15:43 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 15:57 IST
UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar
Image Source : FILE UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

There is good news for the students studying degree courses in the colleges affiliated with UGC. According to the information shared by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, Higher Education Institutions will soon offer an option to undergraduate students to shorten or extend their study durations instead of the standard duration of their degree programmes. In a meeting this week, UGC approved SOPs for HEIs to implement the Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) and Extended Degree Programme (EDP). The draft regulations will be uploaded shortly for stakeholders to provide feedback.

Degrees will mention a self-contained note

The time frame for finishing the degree program, whether shortened or extended, will be noted. It will be regarded equally to standard duration degrees for academic and recruitment considerations.

What are the benefits of completing a degree early?

''Students can use this option to shorten or extend their study durations based on their learning abilities. ADP allows students to complete a three-year or four-year degree in reduced time by earning additional credits per semester, while EDP enables an extended timeline with fewer credits per semester,'' Kumar told PTI.

''Under ADP and EDP, students earn the same total credits as in the standard-duration programme. The higher education institutions will establish committees to evaluate students' eligibility for these programmes. These degrees will be equivalent to standard duration degrees for all employment and academic purposes,'' he added.

 

 

