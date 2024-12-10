QS Rankings 2025: IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur among world's top 100 universities for environmental impact-list here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IITK IIT Delhi and Kanpur are among world's top 100 universities for environmental impact.

The QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts has today released the third version of the QS World University Rankings for environmental impact category. The rankings show that both the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) are among the global top 100 for Environmental Impact, which accounts for 45 per cent of the overall score. IIT Delhi ranks 55th, while IIT Kanpur is positioned at 87th in this category. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) is also notable, landing at the 101st spot, while the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) is positioned at 113th. Here's the list of the top 10 institutions in the Environmental Impact category, which includes Environmental Sustainability, Environmental Education and Environmental Research lenses:

QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2025: Top 10 Indian Institutes in the Enviornmental Impact Category