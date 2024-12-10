Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     
  QS Rankings 2025: IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur among world's top 100 universities for environmental impact-list here

QS Rankings 2025 has been released by the global higher education experts today, December 10. According to the rankings, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur have bagged positions in the top 100 universities for environmental impact globally. Check the list here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 10, 2024 17:40 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 17:52 IST
IIT Delhi and Kanpur are among world's top 100 universities
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IITK IIT Delhi and Kanpur are among world's top 100 universities for environmental impact.

The QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts has today released the third version of the QS World University Rankings for environmental impact category. The rankings show that both the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) are among the global top 100 for Environmental Impact, which accounts for 45 per cent of the overall score. IIT Delhi ranks 55th, while IIT Kanpur is positioned at 87th in this category. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) is also notable, landing at the 101st spot, while the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) is positioned at 113th. Here's the list of the top 10 institutions in the Environmental Impact category, which includes Environmental Sustainability, Environmental Education and Environmental Research lenses:

ALSO READ | QS Rankings 2025 out, IIT Delhi leads Indian universities in sustainability

QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2025: Top 10 Indian Institutes in the Enviornmental Impact Category

Institute Rankings
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) 55
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) 87
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) 101
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) 113
Indian Institute of Science 179
Jadavpur University 189
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) 204
University of Delhi 244
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) 268
Jawaharlal Nehru University 323
