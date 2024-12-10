QS Rankings 2025 out, IIT Delhi leads Indian universities in sustainability

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM IIT Delhi

The QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts has released the third version of the QS World University Rankings for sustainability for year 2025. According to the rankings, the Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT, Delhi) has secured the top position in India, 171th rank globally, which saw an improvement of 255 ranks. The second position is secured by IIT Kharagpur with 202 ranks globally, which is an improvement of 147 ranks, and the third rank has been taken by IIT Bombay with an improvement of 69 ranks (global rank 234).