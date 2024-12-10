Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. QS Rankings 2025 out, IIT Delhi leads Indian universities in sustainability

QS Rankings 2025 out, IIT Delhi leads Indian universities in sustainability

QS Rankings 2025 has been released. According to the ranking, IIT Delhi leads Indian universities in sustainability. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 10, 2024 17:02 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 17:02 IST
IIT Delhi
Image Source : INSTAGRAM IIT Delhi

The QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts has released the third version of the QS World University Rankings for sustainability for year 2025. According to the rankings, the Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT, Delhi) has secured the top position in India, 171th rank globally, which saw an improvement of 255 ranks. The second position is secured by IIT Kharagpur with 202 ranks globally, which is an improvement of 147 ranks, and the third rank has been taken by IIT Bombay with an improvement of 69 ranks (global rank 234).

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement