QS Rankings 2025: IISc, Bengaluru among world's top 50 for environmental education, check global rankings

QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the third version of the QS World University Rankings for the environmental education category. In the list, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked among the world's top 50 for environmental education. These rankings evaluate universities based on sustainability efforts across environmental and social impact metrics.

According to the QS rankings 2025, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has bagged the top spot among universities in India for sustainability, climbing the table by 255 places to reach 171 globally. There is a total of 78 universities in the 2025 QS Sustainability rankings, with nine of the top 10 institutions in the country improving their ranking this year and 21 new institutions making an entry. Apart from the Sustainability category, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur have secured ranked among the world's top 100 for environmental impact.

"This is an excellent achievement for the Indian higher education ecosystem and shows that Indian universities are forging ahead with their sustainability initiatives," said Ben Sowter, Vice President of London-based QS.

"Within the Social Impact category, Indian universities can look to improve their indicator scores in the Health and Wellbeing, Impact of Education and Equality lenses, where no institutions from the country feature in the top 350. Universities from India scored better in the Knowledge Exchange and Employability and Outcomes lenses," Sowter added.

Global Rankings:

According to the rankings, the University of Toronto takes the top spot globally in this year's university rankings. ETH Zurich and Lund University, along with the University of California, Berkeley, followed closely in second and joint third place, respectively. Here's the global ranking list.