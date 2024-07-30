Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
Preeti Sudan appointed as chairperson of UPSC, know all about her

Preeti Sudan's appointment marked a notable addition to the leadership of UPSC, the central agency responsible for conducting civil service examinations and other competitive tests for top government positions in India.

New Delhi
Updated on: July 30, 2024 23:08 IST
Preeti Sudan
Image Source : X/@NITIAAYOG Preeti Sudan appointed chairperson of the UPSC.

Preeti Sudan, an IAS Officer of the 1983 batch from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Sudan retired as Union Health Secretary in July 2020, bringing nearly 37 years of extensive experience in various spheres of government administration.

Key roles and achievements

During her tenure as Union Health Secretary, she played a crucial role in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Sudan has also served as Secretary of the Department of Food & Public Distribution and held significant positions in the Women & Child Development and Defence Ministries. Her state-level experience includes roles in Finance & Planning, Disaster Management, Tourism, and Agriculture.

Educational background and initiatives

Sudan holds an M.Phil in Economics and an M.Sc. in Social Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics (LSE). She has contributed to several national programs, including initiating the flagship programs Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat. Her efforts led to significant legislation such as the National Medical Commission and the ban on e-cigarettes.

International contributions

Sudan has served as a consultant with the World Bank and held prominent positions such as Chair of COP-8 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and Vice Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health. She was also Chair of the Global Digital Health Partnership and a member of WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

UPSC membership

She joined the Union Public Service Commission as a member on November 29, 2022, before her recent appointment as Chairperson.

