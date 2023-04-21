OJEE 2023 Exam from May 8; Complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY OJEE 2023 exam dates announced

OJEE 2023 Exam Dates: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 is scheduled to be held between May 8 and May 15. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the complete schedule for OJEE 2023 examination on its official website-- ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE 2023 examination will be held in three shifts on each day. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 11 AM, the second shift will be organised between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM and the third shift will be held between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

The OJEE 2023 admit card is likely to be issued soon by the examination authorities. The exam date, shift timings and venue will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidates. The OJEE entrance exam will be held online in computer based test (CBT) mode.

OJEE 2023 Exam Dates

About OJEE 2023

The OJEE 2023 is being held for candidates seeking admission to BPharm, MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and lateral entry to BTech, BPharm courses in Government and private universities and colleges across Odisha state.