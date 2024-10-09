NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE, NEET, CUET exam dates to be announced soon- latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NTA exam calendar 2025 soon

NTA exam calendar 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE, NEET, and CUET exam dates for the next academic year. Candidates will be able to check the exam schedule on the official website of NTA, once released.

Last year, the NTA exam calendar was released on September 19. It is anticipated that the agency will release the annual exam calendar this month. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the date of the exam calendar. NTA Exam Schedule 2025 will contain the tentative exam dates for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG), Common University Entrance Test, (UG & PG), Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main, and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). One out, the candidates will be able to download it by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NTA exam calendar?

Visit the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'NTA exam calendar'

It will redirect you to a PDF which contains the tentative exam dates

Check and download it for future reference

What after exam calendar?

The testing agency will first publish the exam calendar for the next academic calendar which will contain the tentative dates for various crucial exams. After that, detailed notifications for JEE Main, NEET, CUET, and UGC NET will be released on their official website. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

JEE Main 2025: Exam will be held in two phases

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, which is conducted for admission to NITs, IIITs and other technical institutes, will be held in two stages. It will also be used for screening for IIT JEE Advanced.

NEET UG 2025: Exam will be held in a single session

NEET UG, which is the biggest exam for admission to medical courses, will be held in a single session.

Goa Board changed the board exam schedule in view of JEE Main

Recently, the Goa Board has changed the schedule of higher secondary (12th final exams) so that students get enough time to prepare after JEE Main. The board said that JEE 2025 will be over by the end of January, which will reduce the time to prepare for the board exams.

CUET UG and PG 2025: Exams in multiple shifts

CUET UG and PG exams will be for admission to Central Universities and other participating institutions and these exams will be conducted in multiple shifts.

UGC NET 2025: Exam will be held twice a year

NTA conducts UGC NET 2025 exam twice a year to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor, JRF and PhD admissions.

ALSO READ | UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration closes today; how to apply, fee, more