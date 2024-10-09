UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration closes today; how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration closes today, October 9.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh will conclude the registration procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024 today, October 9. Candidates seeking admission to various medical postgraduate programmes can apply for counselling before the closure of the registration window. UP NEET PG 2024 counselling registration window can be accessed on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The registration window for UP NEET PG 2024 counselling closed on September 30. However, it was reopened by the board on October 7 for two days after considering numerous student requests. Candidates can register themselves until 2 pm today. After this time, no further applications will be considered. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration procedure.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to register?

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration'

PG Counselling 2024 registration' It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your NEET PG roll number and email ID

Fill out the application form, pay the registration fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

UP NEET PG counselling 2024: Registration Fee

Fee for all candidates - Rs 3,000/-

Security deposit for medical seats in government colleges (MD, MS, Diploma, DNB courses) - Rs. 30,000/-

Security deposit for private sector medical seats (MD, MS courses)- Rs 2,00,000

Private dental colleges' security amount - Rs 1,00,000

Direct link to apply online

Before filling out the application form for UP NEET PG counselling, students must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria. This includes having an MBBS degree from a recognized institute, possessing valid NEET PG 2024 scores that meet the cutoff, and completing the compulsory rotatory internship by August 15, 2024. UP NEET PG 2024 counselling is specifically for 50 percent state quota seats in government medical/dental and private colleges.