NEET UG 2025 registration window closes today, correction window to open on this date NEET UG 2025 registration window will be closed today, March 7, 2025. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the upcoming medical entrance exam, can do so before the closure of application window. Check exam date, how to apply, fee, and other details here.

NEET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)- Undergraduate (UG) today, March 7. All medical aspirants who have not submitted their application forms can do so through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 Application Fee

When submitting the online application forms for NEET UG 2025 exam, the candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,700, Rs 1,600 will be charged from those who belong to the general economically weaker section, other backward classes- non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL) and Rs 1,000 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and third gender applicants.

Documents Required

Class 10th mark sheet and certificate

Valid ID proof

Scanned images of your signature

Thumb impressions

Both passport and postcard-size photos

Address proof and category/EWS certificates (if applicable).

Correction Window Dates

The testing agency has permitted all medical aspirants to alter their application forms after concluding the registration process. The correction window will remain open till March 11. No correction requests will be accepted after the due date and time.

NEET UG 2025 exam date

NEET UG exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 in a pen-and-paper mode. The exam will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical programmes. The exam will have three sections including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, carrying 180 questions in total. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telu and Urdu. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week prior to the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

