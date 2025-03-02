NEET UG 2025: NTA issues important notice regarding registration process, check details NEET UG 2025: There is an important update for candidates aspiring to apply for NEET UG 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official notice regarding the application process.

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the notice by visiting the official website.

As the registration for NEET UG 2025 ends on March 7, the NTA has urged candidates to complete their applications well in advance to avoid any last-minute complications. "The registration process for NEET UG 2025 commenced on February 7, 2025, and will close on March 7, 2025, at 11:50 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their application to avoid last minute rush," NTA said in official notice.

How can I register for NEET UG 2025 registration?

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NEET UG 2025 registration form'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2025 application form for future reference.

NEET 2025 Exam Date

NEET 2025 will be conducted on May 4 from 2 pm to 5 pm in a single shift. The tentative date for declaration of result is June 14.

The format of the NEET 2025 exam has changed significantly. The exam has been reduced from 200 to 180 minutes and the total number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 180. Furthermore, all of the questions are now required after the optional ones were eliminated. NEET 2025 will take place in a single day and shift using the traditional pen and paper mode. The NEET UG 2025 exam will consist of 90 questions in biology and 45 questions in chemistry and physics.

