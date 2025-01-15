NEET UG 2025 registration soon: Why does NTA mandate APAAR ID authentication for medical entrance exams?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2025 registration soon

NEET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the registration dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) NEET (UG)-2025. Before receiving applications for the upcoming 2025 NEET exam, the testing agency has shared new guidelines for medical aspirants. These guidelines place a strong focus on the exam process' integration with APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry). This initiative comes after reports after the NEET UG paper leak allegations against NTA last year during the supreme court hearing. To align with this initiative, the testing agency has asked candidates to use their APAAR ID and updated Aadhaar during their NEET UG 2025 registration and exam process.

What is APAAR ID?

APAAR stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, which is a specialized identification system designed for all students in India. This initiative is part of the 'One Nation, One Student ID' program launched by the government, aligning with the new National Education Policy of 2020. Like an Aadhar card, every student across India will be assigned a unique 12-digit identity number for consolidating their academic achievements.This unique ID will help simplify record-keeping for students, parents, and educators.

Why does NTA mandate APAAR ID authentication for medical entrance exams?

The testing agency has mandated the APAAR ID and Aadhaar ID authentication for medical entrance exam (NEET UG 2025) registration to enhance the integrity of the exam process. The testing agency has also advised candidates to update their Adhaar Identity cards if required before the commencement of the exam.

How can i generate APAAR ID?