NEET UG 2025: NTA asks aspirants to use APAAR ID, update Aadhar details, registrations soon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

NEET UG 2025: To enhance the integrity of the NEET UG 2025 examination process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked candidates to use Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) Identity and Aadhar authentication during their registration and exam procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025.

On January 14, the testing agency released an important notice for the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming NEET UG 2025 exam. In the notice, the testing agency has said the registration procedure for the medical entrance exam will soon be started. Candidates have been advised to update their credentials in Aadhar, preferably as per their 10th marksheet/passing certificate. Also, the candidates should ensure that their Aadhar has linked with a valid mobile number for OTP based authentication.

The official notice reads, ''Updated credentials are highly recommended for ease of verification, registration process and to enhance the integrity of the exam process.''

''NEET UG 2025 registration process shall be starting in due course of time,'' NTA said in the official notice.

The move to use Aapar ID and Aadhar authentication comes after the NEET UG paper leak allegations against NTA last year during the supreme court hearing.

NEET UG 2025: Why Aadhar is important?

Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2025 who are wondering why updating their Aadhar card is mandatory should note the following reasons for updating their Aadhar card.

Simplified application process Using Aadhar helps in auto-populating details, reducing manual errors during application submission. Enhanced Examination Efficiency With advancements in Aadhar based technology, such as the face authentication method introduced by UIDAI, candidates can now benefit from faster identity verification tools. Faster Attendance Verification Facial recognition enables quicker and more accurate identity verification, ensuring smooth entry into the exam hall. Welfare of candidates Aadhar authentication simplifies processes and ensures candidates are uniquely identified, safeguarding their interests throughout the exam lifecycle. What candidates should do Update Aadhaar credentials: Aspirants are advised to ensure that their aadhar details (especially their name and date of birth (as per 10th passing certificate), including facial recognition data, are up to date for an optimal experience during registration process and verification process. This can be done at the nearest Aadhar Enrollment/update center.

What is APAAR ID?

APAAR is an initiative that was introduced by the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Credit Framework (NCrF). Like an Aadhar card, every student across India will be assigned a unique 12-digit identity number for consolidating their academic achievements. This initiative is part of the 'One Nation, One Student ID' program launched by the government, aligning with the new National Education Policy of 2020. This unique ID will help simplify record-keeping for students, parents, and educators.

What information is required to create an APAAR ID?

The following student details are mandatory for APAAR ID creation:

UDISE+ Unique Student Identifier (PEN) Student Name Date of Birth (DOB) Gender Mobile Number Mother's Name Father's Name Name as per Aadhaar Aadhaar Number

How do I get an APAAR ID?

Students need to follow these steps: